The UFC returned from Fight Island back home to Las Vegas on Saturday night for a Fight Night card headlined by Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva, but two fighters on the prelim card tried to steal the show with jaw-dropping knockouts.

Yanez, a bantamweight, improved his record to 12-3 with a first round finish of Victor Rodriguez. Yanez damaged Rodriguez with a pair of hard right hand shots up against the cage, and then unleashed a devastating head kick that caught Rodriguez cleanly and dropped him to the mat. It was a perfect start to Rodriguez’s UFC career in his debut.

In the next fight on the card, Alexander Hernandez dropped Chris Gruetzemacher with a vicious combination of punches.