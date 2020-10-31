Bradley Beal comes on JJ Redick’s Old Man and the Three podcast and talks about rumors surrounding a possible trade away from Washington.

Every year there is one superstar who is the centerpiece of trade rumors. This season, Bradley Beal is that player. Bradley Beal enters his 9th season in the league next year and is coming off one of his personal best seasons. Beal averaged 30.5 points, 4.5 assists in 57 games he played in the 2019-20 season.

Despite Beal having a career best season, his personal achievements could not lead the Wizards to a winning record. The absence of his teammate John Wall hurt the Wizards’ chances, as Beal came across as the lone warrior in Washington.

With the Wizards star now hitting his peak, a trade could be on his mind, as he would want to maximise his potential with a title contending team.

“Teams are trying, they’ve been doing so for the last few years”: Bradley Beal

It is no secret that Bradley Beal has been a lucrative player for the past few years. His form last season made him even more appealing, and hence the offers coming to him have gone up as well.

On the podcast, Beal accepted the fact that offers have been coming in left, right and centre for him and he appreciates all the interest he is generating in the trade market this off-season.

Now, despite all the distractions surrounding his future, Beal is focussed on getting better as a player each day. However, in the entire podcast, Beal does not rule out a possible trade away from the Wizards.

With the Lakers interested and LeBron James looking to form a big 3 in LA, Beal could very well be weighing his options to get on a proper title-contending team.

“When I’m playing and see those things, I don’t let it bother me. I feel like early in my career, it probably would have. But now, it’s a place of just understanding your value, understanding you’re wanted — especially by teams who want to win, teams who want to win a championship.

“Teams are trying. A lot of them are calling, a lot of them are inquiring and putting packages together — trying to see if they can get me. That’s not a secret. They’ve been doing that for the last couple of years.”

“I don’t view it as a distraction. It’s kind of a sign of respect and motivation too. Keep doing what you’re doing, keep playing hard, keep being the professional that you are.

“People like that, people are gravitating towards you. Understand what you have here (with the Wizards), but understand that you’re wanted elsewhere too. So just understanding your value and appreciating it.”

What does the future hold for Bradley Beal?

John Wall makes his return next season. It is yet to be seen whether Wall would return to his former glory or would he not be the same? The performance of the Wizards the coming season can decide the future they have with Beal.