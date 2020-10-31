The 2020 NFL regular season has been defined by a glut of injuries suffered by some of the game’s most talented players, which has made life especially difficult for fantasy football owners.

There’s still time to find replacements for your injured starts before kickoff on Sunday, and several notable players were ruled out on Friday.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon (out)

Mixon will miss another game with a right foot injury, which gives Giovani Bernard another start at RB for the Bengals.

Saints WR Michael Thomas (out)

Thomas has still only played one game this season, the season-opener against the Bucs, but was ruled out against the Bears due to a hamstring issue.

Eagles RB Miles Sanders (out)

Sanders will miss another game after suffering a knee injury against the Ravens, which means Boston Scott will be the main RB for the Eagles once again.

Packers RB Aaron Jones (out)

Jones will miss a second consecutive game with a calf injury.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (out)

McCaffrey practiced with the Panthers this week, but is still recovering from an ankle injury. He’s expected back in Week 9.

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake (out)

Adam Schefter reports that Drake suffered a “slight” ligament tear in his ankle, and could be out for multiple weeks. Backup Chase Edmonds will be Arizona’s main option at RB.

Bears WR Allen Robinson (questionable)

Robinson suffered a concussion during Monday’s game against the Rams, and did not participate in practice on Friday. You’ll want to keep checking his status this weekend before kickoff.

Jets WR Jamison Crowder (doubtful)

The Jets figure to be throwing the ball a lot to keep up with the Chiefs’ scoring, but their top receiver is doubtful with a groin injury. To make matters worse for New York, WR Breshad Perriman has already been ruled out.

