The San Francisco 49ers are getting some help for Sunday’s game against the division rival Seattle Seahawks. The Niners announced on Saturday that they have activated running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback K’Waun Williams from injured reserve. They also placed running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve.

Coleman has been out since Week 2 with a sprained knee. The 49ers designated him to return earlier in the week, and he will join Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty on the active roster. In addition to Wilson, starter Raheem Mostert is also on IR.

Williams has been out since Week 4 with a sprained ACL. He had previously operated as the team’s slot corner, playing between 55 and 67 percent of defensive snaps in each of the first four games of the year. He’ll likely move back into the slot against Seattle on Sunday, with Emmanuel Moseley and Jason Verrett manning the outside cornerback spots, though Ahkello Witherspoon should see some playing time as well.

San Francisco sits in last place in the NFC West despite a 4-3 record so far this season and will be looking for a much-needed victory to keep pace with Seattle, plus the Cardinals and Rams. The Niners are also just a half-game behind the Saints for the new No. 7 seed in the NFC, though they have played one more game than New Orleans, which has already taken its bye. The two teams square off against one another in Week 10, just before the 49ers take a bye week of their own in Week 11.