The #3 Ohio State Buckeyes will be on the road this week when they take on the #18 Penn State Nittany Lions from Beaver Stadium on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes are coming off a blowout win over Nebraska last week and will look to go to 2-0 on the season with a win today. Ohio State has not lost a road game since October 2018. Penn State is coming off a tough overtime loss to Indiana last week and will try to avoid going 0-2 for the first time since 2012.

This is always a close and fun game, make sure you tune in tonight, here is everything you need to know to stream the action.

#3 Ohio State vs. #18 Penn State

When: Saturday, October 31

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Prediction: There is a lot of money coming in on Penn State, call me crazy but I really like Ohio State in this game. Penn State is getting a lot of credit after a terrible loss to Indiana last week. Take the Buckeyes to cover the 10 points tonight.

Bet: Ohio State Buckeyes -10

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Football odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Ohio State (-10) vs. Penn State

O/U: 64.5

