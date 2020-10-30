WWE Star Paige reveals she has been learning about Unionization from a lawyer following WWE’s mandate on Third party Apps.

Several WWE stars such as AJ Styles and Cesaro have shut their Twitch down due to a company policy regarding engagement with third party apps. This has led to the company receiving flak from several quarters including a scathing criticism from one of their own.

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige was very critical of the WWE’s decision and voiced her opposition to the mandate while streaming on Twitch. She held back her tears but not her words as she tore into the promotion claiming that despite loving the company, she was not going to agree with everything they said.

“I had a terrible couple of years where I’ve had fing tapes leaked about me, where I’ve popped a couple of drug tests because I was in an abusive fing relationship but that doesn’t mean that I should be treated like f***ing shit,” she said.

“People don’t realize, I’m outspoken as f**k. I will say how I feel, I don’t care who you are. I will say how I feel because I don’t like being walked all over.”

“you know what, I’m gonna start looking more into unionization. I’ve been learning about it by a unionization lawyer. This is bigger than Twitch, it’s about taking f***ing control over your own life and not being controlled by anyone.

“I gave 10 years man, I poured my fing heart and soul into this. I had a bad couple of years like every motherfer has. I’m not the only one who is fing controversial around here. I’m not the only one. It’s fing louder when it comes to me because I’m a f***ing female. I hate using that face because I’m a woman but it’s because I’m a woman and women don’t usually stand up for themselves.”

