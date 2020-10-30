WOL Vs CRY Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Crystal Palace’s stringent defensive setup looks to keep Wolverhampton at bay.

Headed for a win against Newcastle United, Wolverhampton were left ruing their torrid collapse in the culminating stages. The side ended up conceding a late goal on the day to allow Newcastle United to retore parity in the affair, a result which curtailed the side’s two match winning spree.

While it was a result which the side will rue, the club will not only be largely despondent with that performance. They were clearly the better side on the day, a team which is going from strength to strength to emulate their progressive form from the bygone season.

Where Wolverhampton have looked solid as ever, Crystal Palace have punched above their weight. The club’s 2-1 win against Fulham took the club all the way into 8th way in the points tally, a position few would have envisaged the side to be occupying after six gameweeks in the 2020-21 season of the Premier League.

WOL Vs CRY Fantasy Probable Winner

With Crystal Palace welcoming back a bevy of injured names for the upcoming clash, they are more than capable of challenging Wolverhampton every step of the way today. This will be a closely contested affair, one where Wolverhampton will be made to huff and puff but should eventually manage to hit the fixture winning goal.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Jonny is going through an extended spell out of the game pertaining to his injury.

Connor, Nathan and Wayne will all be missing out the upcoming contest for Crystal Palace with their injuries.

Wolverhampton

Patricio, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Marcal, Neves, Dendoncker, Semedo, Podence, Jimenez, Neto

Crystal Palace

Guaita, Clyne, Cahill, Dann, Mitchell, Townsend, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Schlupp, Batshuayi, Zaha

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Wolverhampton Vs Crystal Palace

Date And Time: 31st October, Saturday- 1:30am IST

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Wolverhampton

Crystal Palace

Bygone Encounter

Wolverhampton Vs Newcastle United: 1-1

Fulham Vs Crystal Palace: 1-2

Goal-Keeper

As his stay in the league has extended, Crystal Palace’s Vincent Guaita has gone from strength to strength in the league. He’s now considered as one of the finest shot stoppers in the competition, a player responsible for his side’s consummate success defensively.

Defenders

Prior to conceding a late goal the last time around, Wolverhampton were cantering towards a third cleansheet on the spin. The team has once again emerged as a staunch and stringent defensive setup, one where the club’s defenders have occupied all the right positions to tame oppositions.

And with Crystal Palace hardly being the most formidable of attacking teams, the home side can easily accrue a cleansheet today. It sees us opt for all of Roman Saiss, Nelson Semedo and Willy Boly for the day’s tie.

Now fully fit, Gary Cahill has looked solid for Crystal Palace since his return to see us opt for his services.

Midfielders

Back in his side’s playing 11, Ruben Neves showed why he’s become such a crucial component of Wolverhampton’s game across the last couple of seasons. His myriad skill set have seen him control play for the side in midfield.

Pedro Neto is thriving for the club at the moment with the one goal and one assist to see him join up with Neves.

Just the one pick from the visiting setup in the form of Andrew Townsend who has the one goal and one assist this term

Strikers

Having already equalled his tally from the previous season, Wilfred Zaha’s goal and an assist the last time around currently sees him with five goals to his name to see the Crystal Palace top scorer be the first pick from the side.

Yet another match, yet another goal for him makes Raul Jimenez a must have pick for us. Daniel Podence links up with the player enduing a breakthrough period for the club at the moment, one which has seen him already record two assists.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The four goals for Raul see him be our captain for today with Neto being the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Vincent, Semedo, Willy, Saiss, Cahill, Neto, Neves, Andrew, Raul, Podence, Zaha

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.