USATSI



The Chicago White Sox announced that they were hiring Tony La Russa as their new manager on Thursday. However, in the initial announcement the team sent out to many fans via email, La Russa being picked as the skipper wasn’t 100% clear. The White Sox included an image of La Russa in the message, but there was also a signature in the announcement — and it wasn’t his.

Instead, Chicago accidentally used the signature of former Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch, who was reportedly also being considered for the managerial vacancy:

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the team had multiple variations of the image that were being created for different candidates. However, Hinch never actually interviewed with the White Sox for their manager opening. Still, a graphic was made for him in case he was hired, most likely early along in the process.

Following the mistake, the White Sox did send out a corrected version of the La Russa announcement.

While he isn’t landing with the White Sox, Hinch may end up securing a managerial job in the very near future. The Detroit Tigers are reportedly making progress towards finalizing a deal with the former skipper Astros skipper.