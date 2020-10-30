Through 1 Quarter
Who’s Playing
Atlanta @ Carolina
Current Records: Atlanta 1-6; Carolina 3-4
What to Know
The Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons are set to square off in an NFC South matchup at 8:20 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at Bank of America Stadium. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
Carolina was close but no cigar this past Sunday as they fell 27-24 to the New Orleans Saints. A silver lining for the Panthers was the play of WR D.J. Moore, who caught four passes for two TDs and 93 yards. One of the game’s highlights was Teddy Bridgewater’s 33-yard yard toss to Moore, who took it another 41 yards straight into the end zone in the second quarter.
Speaking of close games: Atlanta lost 23-22 to the Detroit Lions. The losing side was boosted by RB Todd Gurley, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Gurley hadn’t helped his team much against the Minnesota Vikings two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with Carolina going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3 against the spread.
Carolina is now 3-4 while Atlanta sits at 1-6. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Panthers are stumbling into the contest with the fifth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up ten on the season. The Falcons have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, with 19 on the season. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.38
Odds
The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.
Bettors have moved against the Panthers slightly, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Atlanta have won eight out of their last 11 games against Carolina.
- Oct 11, 2020 – Carolina 23 vs. Atlanta 16
- Dec 08, 2019 – Atlanta 40 vs. Carolina 20
- Nov 17, 2019 – Atlanta 29 vs. Carolina 3
- Dec 23, 2018 – Atlanta 24 vs. Carolina 10
- Sep 16, 2018 – Atlanta 31 vs. Carolina 24
- Dec 31, 2017 – Atlanta 22 vs. Carolina 10
- Nov 05, 2017 – Carolina 20 vs. Atlanta 17
- Dec 24, 2016 – Atlanta 33 vs. Carolina 16
- Oct 02, 2016 – Atlanta 48 vs. Carolina 33
- Dec 27, 2015 – Atlanta 20 vs. Carolina 13
- Dec 13, 2015 – Carolina 38 vs. Atlanta 0
