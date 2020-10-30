VGB Vs BAR Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Barcelona strive to keep up with top spot and keep snapping the heels of the table toppers.

Sitting in third place with four wins from five encounters, Barcelona couldn’t have augured for a finer start to the ongoing instalment of the Euroleague. And what pleased them even more than their gripping start was their foregone win, one which came against much hated rivals Real Madrid.

Extending their winning run to three games with the 79-72 win, Barcelona pulled off what will go down as one of their results of the season. Despite us being in the opening exchanges of the exhibition league, the triumph was a much coveted one for the side, a win which will live in the hearts of their raucous supporters for some time to come.

What that win also did was see Barcelona lay down a real statement of intent this season. The clinical and comprehensive manner in which they dismantled their opponents alluded towards the juggernaut this Barcelona side is, a team capable of easing its way into first place with an emphatic win today.

VGB Vs BAR Fantasy Probable Winner

While Barcelona will be tested by Baskonia who routed Khimki 77-60 the last time around, the Spanish side will hardly be fazed with this being yet another win for them.

Probable Playing 5

Baskonia

Peters, Polonara, Henry, Fall, Diop

Barcelona

Davies, Mirotic, Higgins, Abrines, Hanga

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Baskonia Vs Barcelona

Date And Time: 31st October, Saturday: 1:00am

Venue: Fernando Buesa Arena, Vitoria-Gasteiz

Bygone Encounter

Baskonia Vs Khimki: 77-60

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: 79-72

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Point Guard

What Barcelona’s sensational attacking repertoire of players has done is offer them a chance to shuffle around with their playing 5 on a persistent basis. However, one player who has managed to stave clear off that narrative is Nick Calathes with the player taking centrestage for his side in attack.

Baskonia on the other hand see us opt for a partnership from the club with Zoran Dragic who delivered 15 points and 5 rebounds in his previous tie becoming the first pick from the club. Luca Vildoza had 15 points as well in the clash to see him fit in nicely next to Zoran.

Shooting Guard

Points have flowed from his hands like water from an ocean to see Cory Higgins from Barcelona be our pick for this clash.

Small Forward

If Baskonia are to even challenge Barcelona today, the club will need Rokas Giedraitis to explode for them. He showed he is capable of going for the jugular with 12 points and 5 rebounds the last time around, ones which see us earmark him for the day’s outing.

Power Forward

Achille Polonara ended up dropping a double-double in the encounter, one which showcased his panache, a guile filled enigmatic display which sees him find a place in our framework for the day’s matchup.

Centre

6 points, 3 assists and 7 rebounds in the same tie see Tonye Jekiri earn a place in our team as well from Baskonia. Barcelona on the other hand will see roll in Brandon Davies with his 14 point performance seeing him ask the opposition to take a walk.

Star Player

His enterprising double-double sees Polonara be our star player while Giedraitis is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Calathes, Vildoza, Dragic, Higgins, Giedraitis, Polonara, Davies, Jekiri

