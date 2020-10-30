Appearing on the Frank Ski radio show, Dwight Howard addressed his son’s plea to talk to him more by acknowledging his absenteeism.

Howard’s personal life has been under the scanner for a while now. He has 5 children by 5 different mothers. Currently dating WNBA player Te’a Cooper, troubles in their relationship were brought to the fore recently when he accidentally revealed a conversation with her.

Shortly after that, his son Braylon posted a video on Instagram about how he misses his dad. The heart-wrenching message caught a lot of traction on social media. People raged on the oft-misunderstood big man for not being present in his son’s life.

Dwight Howard apologizes to his son Braylon, vows to be a better father

On the Frank Ski show, Howard responded to his son’s public outcry to him regarding his absence from Braylon’s life. He said he wished to ‘get past this toxicity’ and be a real presence in his son’s life whenever possible. However, he dismissed allegations of him being a deadbeat father.

“I’m not the person to get online or go through the media and bash anybody. The only thing I will address is the issue of anybody thinking I’m a deadbeat father. Currently, I have a child with me now. My son lives with me. There’s no way I could be a deadbeat dad if I have a son that lives with me. The situation with my other son, it’s unfortunate that a lot of things have been made public.”

“Unfortunately, I haven’t [spoken to Braylon]. It’s a lot of things that are going on, but it’s personal. I’d rather keep that side out. No matter what is going on, I love my son. I would never disrespect his mom.”

“One day, we’ll be able to get past this toxicity and realize that we’re living in a day now where they’re kill off a lot of our Black men. And I don’t want anything to ever happen to my son. He’s too precious. His voice is great. He has a great mind.”

Given the troubles in his personal life and his acrimonious relationship with Braylon’s mother, Howard does not have much to defend himself with. As basketball fans and concerned people, we can only hope he lives up to his promise of being a better father.