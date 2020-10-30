USATSI



It had been a long, long time since fans of the New York Mets had anything real to cheer about, but on Friday their celebrations echoed through the halls of Twitter and other social media outlets. The reason: billionaire mogul Steve Cohen has reportedly been approved by MLB to purchase the team from the Wilpon family, with promises to revamp the club to its glory years thanks to the new influx of cash from the new buyer.

Of course, it’s one thing to promise to do better than the Wilpons did at owning the team in recent years — dolling out bad contracts to players that perhaps shouldn’t have gotten them in conjunction with season after season of mediocrity tends to make such a task an easy one — but Cohen actually has the financial strength to make some of his huge promises come true. Estimations of his net worth are around $14 billion, plenty for the construction of an elite ball club, if he chooses.

To give you an idea of how desperately Mets fans wanted this to happen, they’re celebrating their team getting purchased by a man who agreed to pay $1.8 billion in fines for insider trading in one of the biggest criminal cases against a hedge fund in United States history. Committing financial crimes be damned, all that matters to those fans is that the Wilpons are gone.

The celebrations were loud and boisterous online, as one would expect from Mets fans in person. Here are some of the best.

Even star pitcher Noah Syndergaard weighed in, referencing the Showtime series Billions.