The Minnesota Golden Gophers is on the road to face the Maryland Terrapins in Big 10 action from Capital One Field on Friday night.

Minnesota will look to bounce back after a 49-24 loss to Michigan in their first game of the season last week. Many thought they would have given the Wolverines a little more trouble than they did. Maryland is also looking to rebound after a blowout loss to Northwestern by a score of 43-3. Tua’s brother Taulia Tagovailoa will need to put up another game to be considered in the same conversation as his brother.

This should be a great Big 10 matchup, tune in, here is everything you need to know to stream the game tonight.

Minnesota vs. Maryland

When: Friday, October 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: Neither team looked great last week but I don’t think that warrants a 20 point spread for either team here. Maryland had an awful game against a possible CFB team in Northwestern while Minnesota got crushed by Michigan. Take the points with Maryland in this one.

Bet: Maryland +19.5

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Football odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Minnesota (-19.5) vs. Maryland

O/U: 62.5

Want some action on College Football? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Additional college football coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama football / Auburn football / Florida football / Georgia football / LSU football / Michigan football / Michigan State football / Notre Dame football / Ohio State football / Oklahoma football / Tennessee football / Texas football / USC football / Wisconsin football