Todd Gurley accidentally scored last week when he shouldn’t have — and even when Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan told him in the huddle not to score.

On Thursday night, there was another Gurley error that didn’t end up costing the Falcons a win, although fans absolutely noticed it.

On a third-and-14 from the Carolina Panthers’ 49-yard line and with 3:11 left in the fourth and Atlanta up by eight, the Falcons handed the ball to Gurley.

Instead of staying in bounds and either letting some clock run or forcing the Panthers to take a timeout, he ended up out of bounds, stopping the time at 3:05. That meant the Panthers had the two-minute warning and two timeouts to use in a comeback effort. Fortunately for Gurley and the Falcons, an interception of Teddy Bridgewater stopped the Panthers’ late-game run.

There isn’t video that I could find of the play, but Panthers.com agrees, saying Gurley “inexplicably” ran out of bounds. And there are tweets like this:

Not great, but at least Atlanta got the win.