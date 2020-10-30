Former Astros manager AJ Hinch’s season-long suspension stemming from Houston’s sign-stealing scandal concluded when the World Series ended on Tuesday night. It didn’t take much time for him to near an agreement on a new job, either.

Hinch, 46, talked with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday about their managerial vacancy and was announced as their new manager on Friday, the team announced. (Ron Gardenhire, who had previously held the position, retired in-season because of medical concerns.) Detroit’s interest in Hinch didn’t come as a surprise; general manager Al Avila acknowledged that Hinch and former Red Sox skipper Alex Cora, ousted as part of the scandal’s aftermath, were “on my list” in early October.

“I’d like to thank Chris Ilitch and Al Avila for giving me a chance and the opportunity to get back in the dugout to lead this historic ballclub,” Hinch said in a statement. “The last year was the most difficult of my life. It gave me time to reflect, which was such a big part of this process. Everything that has transpired over the past year, personally and professionally, has put so much in perspective for me, and re-enforced how important it is to do things with integrity and honesty.

“My feelings towards baseball are the same that so many Detroiters have for this team. Through thick and thin you always care about it and rely on it to be there as a part of your life, and I’m so proud to play a role in growing that tradition here with the Tigers. Having a talented young core of players, dedicated leadership group and passionate fan base was exactly what I was looking for in a team, and it’s clear we have that here in Detroit. It’s time to start playing winning baseball, and I am confident this organization is positioned to make that happen.”

Hinch spent five years at the helm in Houston, winning 59.4 percent of his regular-season games and a pair of American League pennants. The Astros also won the 2017 World Series under his watch, and recorded three consecutive 100-plus-win seasons.

Whether Hinch has expressed enough contrition for his part in the Astros’ scandal is to be debated — remember, his idea of putting an end to things was to smash a pair of television monitors — but those who find his apology wanting could, at least, take solace in knowing that our Dayn Perry ranked the Tigers’ job as the worst of those available. Here’s what Perry wrote:

The Tigers have endured four straight losing seasons and aren’t far removed from a 114-loss campaign in 2019. While they were more respectable in 2020, the bar for recent success is quite low. If you’re the new manager, however, that low bar is actually a good thing. What’s also a good thing is the young pitching situation. Casey Mize has the wherewithal to be a future frontline starter, and Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning also have strong potential as long-term members of the Detroit rotation. On the hitting front, Spencer Torkelson, the top overall pick of the 2020 draft, should move very quickly through the system and could be in place at some point next season. He has tremendous potential with the bat and is the kind of hitter around which lineups are built. Isaac Paredes and Daz Cameron are also top-50 or so prospects and should be core contributors on the next relevant Tigers team. For that to happen soon, though, the Tigers will need to hit on most of these names, and their recent player-development track record is at least questionable. Sharing a division with the White Sox, Twins, and pitching-factory Indians also isn’t optimal. That said, there’s young talent in place and family ownership that takes winning seriously when it’s feasible.

The White Sox also filled their vacancy on Thursday by hiring Hall of Famer Tony La Russa. It’s worth noting that Hinch spoke to the White Sox but was not interviewed during their search, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. Should Hinch and Detroit come to terms, that would leave the Red Sox as the lone team with a managerial job available.