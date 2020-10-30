LeBron James may be trying to get a former teammate to sign with the Lakers for next season in a bid to have a ‘big 3’ in LA.

It is no secret that LeBron James influences the roster of whatever team he is on. He was a major reason Anthony Davis signed with the Lakers, and he may be trying to get another free-agent this offseason.

The Lakers are in need of a big man. Dwight Howard enters free agency this year. JaVale McGee has a player option this season, and him selling his LA mansion doesn’t give a positive indication. King James has put on his GM hat and is now out on the hunt to get himself and the Lakers a new big.

Also Read: “How will KD and Kyrie react to Mike D’Antoni and Ime Udoka joining Nash’s staff?”

LeBron James’ former Cavs teammate Tristan Thompson hits free agency this offseason. There are signs that LeBron may be trying to lure him to the Lakers.

LeBron James might be trying to lure Tristan Thompson to the Lakers

LeBron James and Tristan Thompson met up recently. While this could be just two former teammates linking up, you can never be sure when it comes to James. He is a known force in the NBA, not only on the court but off it as well. Tristan might be the answer to the Lakers’ big man problem, and LeBron sure can seal that deal.

I am an idiot who cannot read a cap sheet. Tristan Thompson is a free agent lol. Still, Tristan Thompson to the Lakers watch has begun https://t.co/QRl2TJ3sKN pic.twitter.com/lh5Nvjpr5Z — Championship Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 30, 2020

Also Read: “James Harden for Ben Simmons? Stephen A Smith says Philly might consider this seriously”

During their 4 years together at Cleveland, Tristan was one of the few players who did not get moved around. He was a consistent performer, putting up 7.7 points and 8.5 boards per game in the playoffs.

He was one of the main dominating forces in the 2016 Finals, who troubled the GSW in the historic Cavs 3-1 comeback.

If Tristan agrees to sign with the Lakers, the 29-year-old can continue his winning ways with the King. This is certainly something to look out for in the future.