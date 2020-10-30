It’s the news New York Mets fans have been waiting for: Major League Baseball owners approved the sale of the franchise to hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. Talk of any objections from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio were put to rest when he tweeted Friday afternoon that the Mets can proceed with the sale.

The hope is that his deep pockets — and, as we’ll get to, they are VERY deep — will make the Mets spend money like the big-market franchise they are, something the team hasn’t been in recent years.

So how much did Cohen pay for the team? Per USA TODAY Sports’ Bob Nightengale, it’s $2.475 billion:

That’s nothing given how much he’s worth, and on top of that, his net worth positively dwarfs that of other MLB owners:

Also, this is terrific: