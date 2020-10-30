ST-W vs AS-W Fantasy Prediction: Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women – 31 October 2020 (Sydney)

Adelaide Strikers Women will take Sydney Thunder Women on in the League Match of The Women’s Big Bash League 2020 which will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. This is the first major Women’s league after the Covid-19 outbreak and some world-class players will be on display.

Adelaide Strikers have won one and lost one of their games in the tournament so far whereas both games of Thunders have been postponed due to rain and that’s why they are on the same points. This is going to be an important game for the sides.

Pitch Report – This pitch favours the bowlers and high-scoring encounters are not expected on this track.

Match Details :

Time:- 6:45 AM, Live on Sony Six/HD

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sydney Thunder Women – Rachel Trenaman, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes, Hannah Darlington, Tahlia Wilson, Anika Learoyd, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail.

Adelaide Strikers Women – Tahila McGrath, Stefanie Taylor, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharin, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Darice Brown.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

S Taylor, S Jo-Johnson, H Knight, M Schutt, and L Wolvaardt.

ST-W vs AS-W Team Wicket-Keeper

T Beaumont (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Tammy is an experienced campaigner and has more than 1300 T20I runs to her name. She has to be the clear pick in this category.

ST-W vs AS-W Team Batsmen

L Wolvaardt (Price 8.5) will be our batter from Adelaide Strikers Women. Wolvaardt scored a brilliant half-century in the first game of the tournament and is the best batter of the Strikers. She cannot be dropped from the team.

R Haynes (Price 9.5) and H Knight (Price 10) will be our batters from Sydney Thunder Women. Haynes was not good in the last season of WBBL but she is a really good international level player who will play in the top-order whereas Knight is one of the best players in the women’s cricket circuit and her T20 numbers are sublime. Both of them are brilliant players.

ST-W vs AS-W Team All-Rounders

S Jo-Johnson (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Sydney Thunder Women. She is a genuine wicket-taker and picked 18 wickets last season with the ball. Johnson will again carry the responsibility to take wickets up-front.

S Taylor (Price 9.5) and T McGrath (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Adelaide Strikers Women. Taylor has over 3000 T20I runs and 94 T20I wickets under her name. She is one of the best players in the World in this format whereas McGrath is a wonderful player who will open the batting for her side and is a wicket-taker as well. She picked 14 wickets last season and scored 327 runs with the bat.

ST-W vs AS-W Team Bowlers

M Schutt (Price 9.5) and D Brown (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Adelaide Strikers Women. Both of them were brilliant in the first game of the tournament and combined 5 wickets between them. Schutt is one of the most influential bowlers in Australia.

S Ismail (Price 9.5) and S Bates (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Sydney Thunder Women. Ismail is one of the best bowlers around and has 99 T20I wickets under her name whereas Bates picked 15 wickets last season and is a wonderful bowler as well.

Match Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Tahila McGrath and Stefanie Taylor

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Heather Knight and Shabnim Ismail

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.