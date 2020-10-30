Stephen A Smith talks about what he expects from Daryl Morey and the Sixers in the trade season, with a surprise James Harden move.

Who is the one person in the league known for making impossible trades materialize? Daryl Morey.

Now that Morey has taken over as President of Basketball Operations in Philly, there are a lot of expectations from him. In the latest episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith describes what he expects from Morey.

Also Read: “Lakers to sign a star-guard this off season

In order for the Sixers to make progress in the post-season, Smith believes that one major move can help the Sixers.

“Get James Harden, even if you have to give up Ben Simmons for it”: Stephen A Smith

It is no secret that James Harden has been setting the league ablaze with his tremendous performances over the last 3 seasons. He has averaged 30, 36, and 34 points per game over the span of the last 3 years. The Houston Rockets have him signed till the 2022-23 season, and he is due to start earning over $40 million per season from the upcoming season.

The Sixers need a dominating guard who can lead the team along with their current core, and the Rockets need to loosen the burden on their pockets. While this seems like an impossible trade, Stephen A. Smith believes that Daryl Morey is the only one who can pull it off, even if it means trading Ben Simmons.

“I’m Daryl Morey, the first thing I’m trying to do is get James Harden to become a Philadelphia 76er. Even if it means me trading Ben Simmons.” —@stephenasmith 👀 pic.twitter.com/xVnBHcBJ2Y — First Take (@FirstTake) October 29, 2020

Also Read: “James Harden will make trade decisions, not Rockets”

Although this is all hypothetical, Smith does have a point. Joel Embiid would do wonderfully well with a scoring guard who can run the pick-and-roll as well as Harden does.

The Rockets have said earlier as well that they are willing to trade everyone but Harden, hence this becomes a bit difficult to bring to life.

If not James Harden, the Sixers should explore more options for star guards.