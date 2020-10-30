SCH Vs STU Fantasy Prediction, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Bottom placed Schalke find survival extremely tricky this season.

Schalke have tried everything plausible but the side just can’t wrench out of the impasse it finds itself in this season. Despite becoming one of the first clubs in Europe this season to overhaul their managing team, the club has failed to turn around its form with the club unravelling and regressing with each passing encounter.

In 17th place with four defeats from five encounters and a measly point to show for their troubles, winless Schalke have undoubtedly made for the most appalling setup this term. The club’s apathy was well documented in the side’s 3-0 schooling received at the hands of Borussia Dortmund the last time around, yet another abysmal and abject performance from the club.

While the new manager’s gameplan and tactics will take time to iron out the behemoth issues prevalent in the side, the club needs to start showing signs of improvement at the earliest plausible. The defeats are fast seeing the club turn into one of the firm relegation contenders this season, a moniker the side will be looking to shun with immediate effect.

Probable Winner

Unfortunately for Schalke though, this won’t be the tie for them to overhaul their dismal showings. The club is up against a rampant Stuttgart side, a team which hand them a clobbering on the day.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Suat continues to remain out with an injury while Ozan is red carded for the fixture.

Maxime, Erik, Egloff and Konstantinos attribute their role on the sidelines owing to prevalent injuries.

Schalke

Ronnow, Ludewig, Sane, Nastasic, Oczipka, Bentaleb, Mascareli, Harit, Skrzybski, Ibisevic, Raman

Stuttgart

Kobel, Stenzel, Karazor, Kempf, Wamangituka, Mangala, Endo, Coulibaly, Didavi, Castro, Kalajdzic

Bundesliga 2019-20

Match:Schalke Vs Stuttgart

Date And Time: 31st October, Saturday- 1:00am IST

Venue: Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen

Telecast: FanCode

Top Goal Scorer

Schalke

Stuttgart

Bygone Encounter

Borussia Dortmund Vs Schalke: 3-0

Stuttgart Vs Koln: 1-1

SCH Vs STU Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

The first change to take place at Schalke since the arrival of the club’s new manager was to induct Fredrik Ronnow in between the sticks. And he’s managed to repose the faith the club has entrusted in him by curtailing shots sent down his way to see him be our pick in this setup.

Defenders

For Stuttgart, registering a cleansheet on the day is going to be one of the easier tasks on the day. They are squaring off against a Schalke side which has scored on a meagre two occasions, a side Stuttgart will have light qualms in quelling from scoring.

It sees us make this entire docket about the picks from the visiting side with all of Atakan Karazor, Marc-Oliver Kempf and Pascal Stenzel being ingrained in our team.

Midfielders

Up against a Schalke side which has gone onto leak 19 goals, Stuttgart has easily run rings around Schalke today. Schalke have offered absolutely nothing in the way of resillinace or resolve in the defensive facet, a side which has ended up being quashed by everyone they have come across.

This is a backline Daniel Didavi is going to love coming across, a side he can easily add to his already accrued two goals. Wataru Endo has elsewhere been solid in defence for the club, winning ball recoveries to see him be our second selection from the club.

Scorer of one of the two goals for Schalke this season, Omar Mascarell made for a must have pick with Can Bozdogan linking up with him.

Strikers

Mark Uth has scored the second goal for the home side to see him complete the trio of attacking picks from the club. Stuttgart see us opt for the pick of top scorer Sasa Kalajdzic with Gonzalo Castro-Randon who has the one goal and one assist linking up with him for the affair.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The three goals and two assists Sasa has registered see him captain our side while Didavi is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Ronnow, Karazor, Stenzel, Kempf, Endo, Didavi, Mascarell, Bozdogan, Sasa, Gonzalo, Mark

