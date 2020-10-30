“Red Bull or nothing for 2021”- Sergio Perez to his Formula 1 future with the Mexican driver already searching for a suitable project for 2021.

Sergio Perez is on a lookout for a team in Formula 1 ever since he has been released by Racing Point to bring in Sebastian Vettel from Ferrari. However, the remaining options with the Mexican driver are limited.

He was linked with a number of teams in last two months, but it appears he would only ally with the team which suits his aspirations and portfolio, and among the rumoured teams only Red Bull seems to be the eligible one.

When asked by the Skysports whether it will be Red Bull or nothing this year, the Mexican superstar has somewhat agreed to the thought and gave reasons for it.

“I definitely see it that way. I want to continue in Formula 1 but I always said, it has to be the right project, the right package and everything has to click.”

“It’s not like my first or second year in the sport, I’ve done 10 years in it so as much as I want to continue, I know it has to be the right package to carry on.”

He added in Friday’s Imola press conference that Red Bull “are an option until they’re not confirmed”, and also told F1 why he would enjoy going up against Verstappen, even after Pierre Gasly and Albon’s woes.”

“It’s a bit of a hot seat, no?” he said. “But it’s an opportunity to be with a top team, that are fighting Mercedes pretty much every single race. They’re still a bit far, but if there is a team that has the potential in the short-term to fight Mercedes, it’s definitely Red Bull.”

Same thought probably failed negotiations with Williams and Haas

Earlier Haas was rumoured to sign Perez but speculation of Dmitry Mazepin buying the team to grant his son- Nikita Mazepin a Formula 1 seat shunned Perez’s links with the American team.

Though, it briefly fired up again after Haas declared that both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen would be leaving the team. On the other hand, last week Perez’s rumours with Williams also flared up.

But on Friday, they announced that both drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi would be continuing, directly thwarting his rumours. With the above statement by Perez, it could be summed that the negotiations, if any, were broken with the two parties over opposing aspirations.