QE Vs SH Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Qingdao look to revert to winning ways after being handed their first defeat of the season.

Looking all set to ease their way into first place when they take on a winless Dragons side, Qingdao were left beating themselves up for their performance on the day. For the first time this season, the club’s defence look jittery and wavering, a backline which folded infront of the pressure of a ruthless Dragons side.

Having all but asserted themselves of a fifth successive win in CBA 2020-21 as the game scoured into its culminating stages, Qingdao ended up collapsing like a house of cards. The side was left ruing a horrendous and shambolic defensive collapse, one which allowed their opponents to come roaring back into the contest to snatch an unlikely 114-113 defeat on the day.

While Qingdao will not be largely deterred by the result, the defeat was a wake up call for the side. Its one the side is bound to utilisejudiciously rather than be too downtrodden as it the club continue to keep itself in the battle for a spot in the pinnacles of the league.

Probable Winner

With two defeats on the bounce after being putdown 99-97 in their bygone contest, Shandong have now offered sides the roadmap on how to defeat them. The club has been left bereaved and beleaguered when taking on sides who can drop points at will, a peril which will result in them being defeated today as well.

Probable Playing 5

Qingdao Eagles

Ruize, Liu, Shao, Jiahan, Zhang

Shandong Heroes

Wang, Li, Tao, Chen, Wu

Match Details

CBA 2020-21

Match:Qingdao Vs Heroes

Date And Time:30thOctober,Friday:5:00pm

Best Shooter

Qingdao Eagles

Shandong

Best Defender

Qingdao Eagles

Shandong

Bygone Encounter

Qingdao Vs Dragons: 113-114

Shandong Vs Xinjian: 97-99

QE Vs SH Fantasy Team Picks

Point Guard

Darius Adams is fast turning into the talisman of this Qingdao side. The point guard’s panache has seen him drop illustrious game winning displays with his most recent 25 point performance being the latest showing to join a pile of flamboyant showings.

For Shengdong Heroes, the only chance of pulling off a win from this contest lies squarely on the shoulders of the partnership we have indulged in from the club. Shiyan Gao has been the talk of the town with his versatility seeing him make his presence felt all across the court for the club.

Corperryale Manny Harris was off color the last time around but it wasn’t too long back that he ended up with a stellar 36 points showing to see him complete the duo from the club.

Shooting Guard

The two find company in the services of the vibrant Zhang Hui, a player whose flair has seen him navigate his way to a bevy of triples from the cusp of the circle.

Small Forward

At just 5 credits, Wang Ruize not only helps free up funds to move elsewhere but also assures us of a steady source of points owing to his ability to rise to the occasion at crucial junctures.

Power Forward

Up infront of a club which has made for a tiresome viewing defensively, Qing-Ming Wang can easily end up raking the points his way. His 23 points the last time around came owing to his ability to work the paint and drop the jump points to see him represent our side in this slot.

Partnering him up for the day’s scrimmage will be the enterprising Yinglun Shao, a player who has helped bridge the gap between defence and attack with his turnovers.

Centre

Steals, blocks, rebounds and deflections, Liu Chuanxing did it all in his 14-13 double-double to see him wrap up our set of picks for the contest.

Star Player

Adams’ ball handling abilities see him be our star player for today while Gao is our pro player.

Fantasy Team

Harris, Adams, Gao, Hui, Ruize, Wang, Shai, Liu

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.