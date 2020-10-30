The Genshin Impact Preview Stream for the new Version 1.1 Update is going live on YouTube today. Here’s a list of what it’s likely to feature and how you can catch it.

This is the first major update on miHoYo’s part ever since their Gacha action RPG went absolutely viral a month ago after its release. And it feels like it’s about time. The Genshin Impact fanbase isn’t very satisfied with the game’s current state. And while they can’t be credited as the most patient lot in the world, they do have a point.

Genshin Impact Preview Stream: Highlighted Issues.

Genshin Impact’s late-game gets progressively limited & its re-playability value reduces significantly. On top of that, while the co-op mode has a lot of potential, it is full of bugs and needs a good deal of improvement. Add to that the frustratingly premium gacha mechanics and the resin limitations, and there’s a lot for fans to get worked up about.

Now of course, when we stack up all the cons of the game’s present state together like that, it paints a pretty grim portrait. So, that can be slightly deceptive as well. That’s because, in spite of all that, Genshin Impact has got a lot going for it. Most of all, it has a dedicated fanbase that loves the game and feels strongly for it. So, given the right steps on miHoYo’s part, things can easily be looking up.

Dear Travelers, Genshin Impact will host its Preview Stream of 1.1 Patch on October 30th, 21:00 (UTC-4). 1.1 Patch Preview Stream >>> https://t.co/7KSiTHaWQW Preview Stream will be in English only#NewVersion #Stream #GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 30, 2020

Possible expectations.

Now, there have been plenty of official announcements regarding what to expect in this update. And frankly, we already know so much by now that we shouldn’t expect any surprises. However, in case you want to recap all the major expectations, you can look them up here & here.

The infamous and despised raisin changes, some Quality of Life changes, a new event or two and some bug fixes along with, maybe, a new region. That should be the size of it. The region, Dragonspine, a snowcapped peak may be postponed to a December update as well. So, that’s something to watch out for.

Where to watch it?

You can watch the stream on miHoYo’s official YouTube channel for everything Genshin Impact. The event premiers at 12PM ET & 4PM UTC (GMT). And the preview stream will take place in English only.