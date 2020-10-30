MR-W vs PS-W Fantasy Prediction: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women – 31 October 2020 (Sydney)

Perth Scorchers Women will take Melbourne Renegades Women on in the League Match of The Women’s Big Bash League 2020 which will be played at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. This is the first major Women’s league after the Covid-19 outbreak and some world-class players will be on display.

The Scorchers lost their first game of the tournament whereas their next game was abandoned due to rain whereas both games of the Renegades have been abandoned due to rain. This is going to be an important game for both sides.

Pitch Report – The pitches are expected to be batting friendly with some help for the spinners as well.

Match Details :

Time:- 9:00 AM, Live on Sony Six/HD

Probable XI for both sides:-

Melbourne Renegades Women – Lizelle Lee, Sophie Molineux, Erin Fazackerley, Amy Sattherwaite, Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Josephine Dooley, Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Molly Strano, Courtney Neale.

Perth Scorchers Women – Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney, Amy Jones (wk), Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Sarah Glenn, Samantha Betts.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

A Jones, S Devine, B Mooney, A Sattherwaite, and S Molineux.

MR-W vs PS-W Team Wicket-Keeper

A Jones (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Jones was brilliant in the last season of WBBL and scored 391 runs at an average of 32.58. She is a wonderful and consistent player.

MR-W vs PS-W Team Batsmen

B Mooney (Price 10.5) will be our batter from Perth Scorchers Women. Mooney is an outstanding player and was the 2nd highest run-scorer of the last season. She scored 743 runs at an average of 74.3 last season and just cannot be dropped.

A Sattherwaite (Price 9.5) and E Fazackerley (Price 9) will be our batters from Melbourne Renegades Women. Both of them are really good players and are expected to play in the top-order. Sattherwaite is a regular in the Australian set-up whereas Fazackerley will play at the number 3 position. Both of them are good players to complete the mandatory three batter’s quota.

MR-W vs PS-W Team All-Rounders

S Molineux (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Melbourne Renegades Women. Sophie is a really important part of this side and the Australian international side as well. She is a regular wicket-taker and is expected to bat at the top-order for this side.

S Devine (Price 11), N Bolton (Price 8.5), and H Graham (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Perth Scorchers Women. Devine is the prime captaincy option of this game as she was the highest run-scorer of the last season with 769 runs under her belt at an average of 76.9. She also picked 19 wickets in her bowling and is an un-droppable option whereas Bolton is a decent player and can play in the top-order as well. She scored 180 runs last season and picked 6 wickets in her bowling as well. Graham, on the other hand, has picked a wicket this season and is a good player.

MR-W vs PS-W Team Bowlers

P Cleary (Price 8) will be our bowler from the Perth Scorchers Women. Cleary has picked a wicket in the one game she has played in the tournament and is picked to manage credits.

G Wareham (Price 8.5) and C Leeson (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Melbourne Renegades Women. Wareham is a wicket-taking bowler and picked seven wickets last season whereas Leeson picked a couple of wickets in the only game she has played this year. Both of them are good bowlers.

Match Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine and Sophie Molineux.

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Beth Mooney and Amy Jones

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.