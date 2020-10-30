Getty Images



Major League Baseball’s Executive Committee voted in favor of permitting the sale of the New York Mets to Steve Cohen to proceed. Cohen’s purchase was approved during Friday’s vote, reports MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. MLB has not yet confirmed the news. Cohen required the support of 22 of the 29 other owners, or more than 75 percent.

Cohen, who agreed to purchase the Mets for more than $2 billion earlier this year, will be taking over the franchise from the Wilpon family. The Wilpons originally purchased the Mets back in the 1980s. The only potential stumbling block is if New York City mayor Bill de Blasio interferes on the grounds of the Citi Field lease agreement and Cohen’s criminal background.

That is not expected to happen. Here’s what the New York Post wrote about Cohen’s past:

While Cohen’s connection to insider trading (S.A.C. Capital Advisors, which he founded, pleaded guilty in 2013 to the crime and paid $1.8 billion in fines) hardly makes him an ideal candidate, the fact Cohen himself was not convicted creates some cushion, and the price he is paying — the most ever for an MLB team — further boosts his case, as owners enjoy seeing their franchise values rise. Cohen’s status as a singular entity, unlike the Alex Rodriguez-Jennifer Lopez conglomerate, also helps.

It’s unclear how aggressive Cohen will allow the Mets to be this winter, as the rest of the league is expected to take a conservative fiscal approach in response to the pandemic.

What is clear is that Cohen will be installing his own charges. Longtime MLB general manager Sandy Alderson will become the team president, and the expectation around the league is that current Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen will be ousted. Oakland Athletics assistant GM Billy Owens has surfaced as a popular candidate to replace Van Wagenen should that come to fruition