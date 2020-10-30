McDonalds is having themselves quite the year so far. They already dove deep into their bag of tricks with the Travis Scott meal through September and the J Balvin meal through October.

So what could possibly be next? It’s the McRib, apparently.

The fan favorite McDonalds pork sandwich is available on the menus of Mickey D’s around the country for the first time since 2012. It came back for a quick spell last year but had a limited run.

This time? They’re going all out. It will be available in McDonalds everywhere nationwide starting on December 2. They announced its return via Twitter.

Needless to say, the internet was ecstatic.

McRib lovers, rejoice. Your time has come.