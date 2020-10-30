Danny Green says he does not owe an apology to Lakers fans for missing the potential game winner in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Everything leading up to Game 5 of the NBA Finals was pointing towards a gentleman’s sweep by the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers had a 3-1 series lead on the Heat, they had their Black Mamba jerseys on, and were in complete control of the series.

However, Jimmy Butler dropped a 35 point triple double and yet the Heat were only up by one with 7.1 seconds left in the game. Danny Green got the ball at the top of the key to seal the Lakers championship; but missed.

This miss lead to a bombardment of hate thrown at Danny Green online. Every nook and corner of the internet had a form of hate directed towards the Lakers guard.

Danny Green finally addressed this on the NBA Ringer Show.

Danny Green says he doesn’t owe an apology to anyone for his missed shot

Green has talked about the hate he has received online before, and noted that the hate escalated to death threats to him and his family.

Recently, Green appeared on the NBA Ringer Show hosted by Logan Murdock and Raja Bell, to discuss the Lakers championship and the Bubble experience. In a segment talking about that shot, Green said, “The fans take the game very serious and they see us as performers. If we’re not performing the way we’re supposed to, then we’re supposed to apologize.”

Danny Green on some fans wanting an apology from him: “I don’t owe you an apology. Whether I played sh*ty or not, you’re not my boss, coach, and I’m not gonna apologize for missing shots. I’ll apologize to my teammates if I mess up a play. But no, I don’t owe you anything.” pic.twitter.com/78kM85Jpen — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) October 30, 2020

Green continued on by saying, “No, I don’t owe you an apology. You’re not my boss or coach and I’m not going to apologize for missing shots. I’ll apologize to my teammates for missed mistakes, missed assignments. But no, I don’t owe you anything.”