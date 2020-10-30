Identity of NXT Halloween Havoc’s masked person revealed. The mysterious figure interfered in both Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae’s matches.

NXT delivered yet another amazing show yesterday through yet another recreation of an old WCW concept. Keeping in line with the theme of the month, Triple H reincarnated Halloween Havoc for NXT and the show did not disappoint.

One talking point from the show was the presence of a mysterious masked person who interfered in both Johnny Gargano and his wife Candice LeRae’s matches. While the person helped Gargano become a 2-time North American Champion, Io Shirai found a way to overcome her opponents.

Identity of NXT Halloween Havoc’s masked person revealed

“I was told none of the TV people tested positive,” Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio . “There were people who are quarantined. The only name that I know that was booked on the show tonight that wasn’t there was Indi Hartwell.

“The person in the Scream mask that helped Candice LeRae was supposed to be Indi Hartwell and may end up being called Indi Hartwell because she never unmasked. The idea was for her to unmask as Indi Hartwell.

“She wasn’t there, it was somebody else under the thing. So she I know was quarantined and there may have been one other. I was told that most of the people who quarantined, but not all, were people who had not made television.”

NXT has been hit with Covid-19 concerns following an outbreak in the promotion. This has obviously affected and changed plans for the future. However, it is still very likely that Indi Hartwell could still be revealed as the masked person later on.

