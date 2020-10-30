“I told Vince, ‘I want to come out in a white sheet’”- Chavo Guerrero reveals how he almost ended up dressing as a KKK member during his run as Kerwin White.

Vince McMahon will go down as a visionary who revolutionized wrestling. He introduced the world to several characters such as The Undertaker, The Rock, Shawn Michaels and Brock Lesnar. For every superstar he created there were a ton of mishits and Kerwin White is a shining example of that.

Also read: Deonna Purrazzo opens up on WWE refusing the Virtuosa gimmick

Vince McMahon had wrestler Chavo Guerrero denounce his Hispanic heritage and have him act like a White man in order to get heat from the crowd. According to Chavo himself, there was no discussion regarding the character, and it was just thrown upon him while in Japan.

He also revealed that he attempted to take the limit to its limit and even offered to dress up as a Ku Klux Klan member and Vince McMahon loved the idea. However, nothing came off it as the idea was seen as too risky and racist.

Chavo Guerrero reveals how he almost ended up dressing as a KKK member

“I got off the plane in Japan, came to Raw, and Vince McMahon goes, ‘Well, hello, Kerwin,’” Chavo told Chris van Vliet. ‘Okay, what’s going on?’ ‘Well, today, you’re going to denounce your Hispanic heritage and you’re going to become a white guy.’ I had two options. Either say ‘no’ and possibly go on the back burner for a while or get fired, or say, ‘Alright, let’s do it.’”

“The Hispanics hated me because I was denouncing my Mexican heritage. The whites (hated me) because I was making fun of them. I had everyone hating me and a true heel wants everyone to hate him. I told Vince, ‘I want to come out in a white sheet.’ He was like, ‘Yes, I love it.’ Never ended up doing that, it got too risky and racist.”

While shocking and controversial at first, the Gimmick went nowhere and was eventually abandoned after the death of his uncle Eddie Guerrero. Chavo returned to his previous persona and continued to do so until his departure from the WWE in 2011.

Click here for more WWE News