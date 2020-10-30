“I had my neck taken away from me twice. You can’t take away my Twitch too” – Paige on WWE’s dictum on Twitch and other third-party apps.

The WWE have come under heavy criticism for trying to interfere in their talents’ engagement with third party apps. This, however, hasn’t stopped the promotion from dictating the terms and stipulations regarding what their superstars do outside of the ring.

The company’s latest policy has seen the WWE demand control over their talents’ twitch accounts. This has seen several stars including AJ Styles, Mia Yim and Cesaro shut their Twitch streams temporarily. Paige, who was in the middle of a stream, almost broke down upon finding about it.

Paige on WWE’s dictum on Twitch

“There may be a time where I have to stop streaming,” Paige said. I’ll have to walk away. If I have to leave, we have to make today and Saturday f**king crazy. I’ve honestly gotten to the point where I cannot deal with this company anymore.

“Now I have to make a very important decision. I’m fking tired, man. I broke my fking neck twice, twice for this company. Over fking worked. I broke my fking neck twice for this company. They don’t realize that this community isn’t about subs.

“We build a community and family where this is an escape for a lot of people, including myself. I can’t wrestle anymore. I was worked so hard in WWE that I can’t wrestle anymore because my neck is f**ked. My whole dreams got taken away.

“I had to have something that fulfilled that huge f**king void that I lost with wrestling. I couldn’t wrestle anymore, something I lived and breathed since I was a fetus, and it got ripped away from me. I had to find something that I could fill a little bit of that, and Twitch was a wonderful thing for me. It’s such a wonderful place for me,”

What’s the pocket change we’re getting compared to the billions these people are getting?

The former WWE Divas Champion fought back tears and even discussed unionization revealing that she had been learning regarding the topic from a unionization lawyer.

“I understand if they’re like, ‘you’re wrestling every day and doing shows every day,’ but I’m an injured wrestler,” she continued. “I get used for media stuff, sometimes, but at the end of the day, I’m in my house going f**king crazy and I need something to keep me sane.

Twitch was my escape. Right now, I’m just sitting on my fking ass. People think I should be thankful that I still have a fking job, and I am, but it doesn’t mean I should be treated like f**king shit. I had my neck taken away from me twice. You can’t take away my Twitch too.

I’m gonna keep streaming, we’ll see how that goes. I haven’t been used on TV in a year. This is our fun and where we can be ourselves. That’s why we’re here and on Twitch. We also have a wonderful community.

What’s the pocket change we’re getting compared to the billions these people are getting? We’re not hurting anybody or doing anything harmful; we’re just having a good time. People are on YouTube, have merchandise, wrestling schools, and Twitch gets taken down?”

Paige has been the most vocal of all WWE stars regarding her opposition to WWE’s decision to crackdown on third party engagements. She claimed that she understood it was a business decision by the company and professed her love for the promotion but stated that she disagreed with their decisions.

Paige has already hinted at a Union once before. She has been the loudest voice of opposition so far and has helped shed light to the topic. It remains to be seen however, if Vince McMahon and his company pay heed to her requests.

