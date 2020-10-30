“I can’t get the same out of the cars than Charles can”- Sebastian Vettel answer to the recurrent comparisons with Charles Leclerc this season.

Sebastian Vettel this season has been regularly asked why is he not performing at the level of Charles Leclerc, in spite of the fact that both are driving technically the same car.

To this, Vettel simply replied that presently he can’t produce the same amount of output from the car as much Leclerc is doing and has already conceded to the fact that his teammate is doing extraordinarily this season.

I can’t get the same out of the cars than Charles can. I am working hard with my engineers. Throughout my career, I could get out the maximum of my cars. This year not.” he said.

An over-simplified answer by the German driver, who is going to see his way out from the Italian team after the end of the season. He has already reached an agreement with Racing Point for 2021.

Charles Leclerc finds himself responsible

Whilst Ferrari had a sluggish start to the season, Leclerc openly declared that he feels he is responsible for the ongoing results by the team and decided to overturn their fortunes with the limited resources at disposal.

Leclerc so far in the season has managed to remain in the top-5 for the most part of the season, and in Portugal, his 4th position was yet another positive indicator towards his driving skils.

On the other hand, after the end of the Portuguese Grand Prix, he even asked about Vettel’s performance at Algarve and when the race engineer gave a positive response, Leclerc seemed satisfied.

Although, Ferrari has a long way to go before they can see themselves contending for the world title once again against their big-shot rivals.