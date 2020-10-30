“I cannot take too long anymore” – Sergio Perez has delivered an ultimatum to Red Bull if they want to replace Alex Albon with him for the F1 2021 season.

Sergio Perez has been the silly season favorite, akin to Jadon Sancho in football, ever since Racing Point/Aston Martin confirmed Sebastian Vettel for the 2021 season. The Mexican has since been linked with Alfa Romeo, Haas, Williams, and most recently Red Bull.

Red Bull, on their part, confirmed that both Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg are options if they axe Alex Albon. Christian Horner said that these drivers would be willing to wait for the seat, considering its ‘value’.

“Well, I think any of those drivers would obviously put Red Bull as a priority over any other seats. So I would imagine that they would wait to see what the decision is.”

Sergio Perez to Red Bull a possibility?

Sergio Perez has responded to Horner, rejecting his idea of having to wait for Red Bull’s confirmation. He considers it a risk not worth taking, especially when he has options like Haas and IndyCar in a McLaren seat.

“There is a time where you take the risk, wait, and then see what happens. But the season is coming to an end, so I think it’s important for teams to know what’s going on, what’s happening going forward, and for drivers too.”

“I’m looking at all my possible options and, yeah, I cannot take too long anymore.”

At the same time, Perez also acknowledged Red Bull as an option, just like Haas. But with few opportunities left, the Mexican wants to settle his future at the earliest. He is doing extremely well this season with the Racing Point outfit.

“I wouldn’t rule it out. I think at the moment until they’re confirmed, they (Red Bull) are an option – it is the same as every team that hasn’t confirmed. As time is running, there are very, very few opportunities to remain on the grid for next year.”