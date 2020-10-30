Sunday’s game represents two of the NFL’s hottest teams. After an 0-2 start, the Lions have won three out of their last four games which includes consecutive wins over the Jaguars and Falcons. The Colts, following a season-opening loss to the Jaguars, have won four out of their last five games, including their Week 6 win over the Bengals. Despite their recent success, the fact that Detroit and Indianapolis have just two combined wins against teams that are above. 500 has left questions about their legitimacy. One team can help answer that question with a win on Sunday.

The Colts are 2.5-point favorites heading into Sunday’s game, according to William Hill Sportsbook. Six of our eight CBS Sports NFL experts picked the Colts to cover the spread, while seven experts picked Indianapolis to win while improving to 5-2.

Before we preview Sunday’s game, here’s how you can watch the action in real time.

Sunday’s game will feature two of the NFL’s all-time career passers in Philip Rivers and Matthew Stafford. Rivers, who earlier this season became the sixth player in league history to throw for 60,000 yards, is completing nearly 70% of his passes during his first season in Indianapolis. Rivers’ penchant for throwing interceptions has continued, however, as he is currently eighth in the league in interceptions thrown. Stafford, who is less than 500 yards from passing Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts for 17th on the all-time list, has thrown 10 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Both quarterbacks have been complemented by talented rookie running backs. Jonathan Taylor, the third running back selected in the 2020 draft, has accounted for over 62% of the Colts’ rushing total thus far. And while future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson handled the workload earlier in the season, D’Andre Swift, the second running back selected in the draft, has rushed for a team high four touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

The Colts’ defense will likely be getting back linebacker Darius Leonard, who has missed the last two games with a groin injury. Indianapolis’ fourth-ranked scoring defense has been led by defensive end Justin Houston (3.5 sacks), linebacker Anthony Walker (39 tackles, one interception), and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (two interceptions, eight passes defensed). The Lions’ defense, which has gotten better in recent weeks, has been anchored by defensive end Romeo Okwara (four sacks), linebacker Jamie Collins (36 tackles, one interception), and safety Duron Harmon (two interceptions, four passes defensed). The Lions have also seen steady improvement from cornerback Jeff Okudah, the third overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Prediction

While the Colts, on paper are the better team, the Lions’ improved defense should be able to make some plays against Rivers. Conversely, Stafford should be able to move the ball by utilizing his depth at Detroit’s skill poisons that includes Peterson, Swift, receiver Kenny Golladay, and tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Lions, who were 3-3-1 last season before things unraveled, have enough talent to get their fourth win of 2020 on Sunday.

Score: Lions 24, Colts 20