Around the time of Halloween in 2016, Google delivered one of the best Doodle games of all time: Magic Cat Academy, in which users swiped to make a feline with a magic wand cast spells and get rid of ghosts coming to haunt it.

On Friday, the day before Halloween 2020, we got the sequel, in which Momo — yes, the cat has a name — goes underwater to fight ghosts one more time. It feels like even more of a challenge than the last round, but that also may be because I played with a mouse on my laptop this time and used my phone the first time.

Enjoy!