After a long stay on Fight Island, UFC returns to Las Vegas on Saturday Nigth for a Fight Night card at the Apex Center headlined by middleweight veterans Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva.

Silva, one of the UFC’s legends, is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak and pick up his first victory since 2017. Silva is just 1-6 in his last eight fights, with one additional win that was later overturned to a no-contest. Hall is coming off back-to-back wins, and is currently ranked 10th in the middleweight division.

The Fight Night main card begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ on Saturday. All betting lines via BetMGM.

Prelim card (4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+):

Lightweight: Chris Gruetzemacher (+305) vs. Alexander Hernandez (-400)

Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez (-400) vs. Victor Rodriguez (+310)

Middleweight: Sean Strickland (-345) vs. Jack Marshman (+270)

Welterweight: Cole Williams (+120) vs. Jason Witt (-143)

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby (-323) vs. Justin Ledet (+255)

Women’s Bantamweight: Cortney Casey (-239) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+195)

Bantamweight: Miles Johns (-154) vs. Kevin Natividad (+130)

Main card (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+):

Middleweight: Uriah Hall (-223) vs. Anderson Silva (+180)

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell (-152) vs. Andre Fili (+125)

Heavyweight: Maurice Greene (+250) vs. Greg Hardy (-323)

Middleweight: Kevin Holland (-625) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (+450)

Lightweight: Bobby Green (-313) vs. Thiago Moises (+250)

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. FTW operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.