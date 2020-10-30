USA Today Images



The Atlanta Falcons are sitting at 1-6 with an interim head coach and general manager, and while their 2020 season appears lost, Calvin Ridley has been a bright spot on the team. Atlanta had a scare during its “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Carolina Panthers as Ridley left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Ridley was officially ruled out with the ankle injury and he limped off the field on a catch that set up Matt Ryan’s 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Ridley has been one of the best receivers in the NFL this season, ranking third in the league in receiving yards (615) and tied for third in receiving touchdowns (6). The former first-round pick has four 100-yard receiving games in six contests this year. Ridley’s 23 touchdown catches since his rookie season (2018) are third-most in the NFL behind Tyler Lockett and Tyreek Hill. Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheus are expected to take the snaps in Ridley’s absence.