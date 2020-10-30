DC Vs MI MyTeam11 Team Picks, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11 And Match Overview: Delhi’s campaign hits a rut with the club fast nosediving in the points tally.

From occupying top spot in the IPL at the halfway mark as they looked set to become the first club to make it to the playoffs to now seeing their season unravel, Delhi Capital’s have hit a sorry lull at the moment. With three defeats on the spin, not only has the club slipped all the way down into third place but now stands in real danger of losing not on a top four slot altogether.

Henceforth, every clash Delhi will step out in will be a must win one for the club. With sides beneath them snapping at their heels, the club from the capital knows it can’t afford to take its top 4 aspirations all the way down to its culminating 14th league stage fixture.

It’s the identity of the club’s last two contests which have thrown their season up in the air. The side has to take on league leader’s Mumbai Indians today, a side which makes for an extremely formidable opposition given Delhi’s horrific form at the moment.

DC Vs MI MyTeam11 Probable Winner

Routing RCB the last time around to become the first club to nail down its place in the playoffs, Mumbai were completely deserving of becoming the first club to make it to the next round. The side has clicked in every facet, a side where players have been willing to take the onus of themselves.

The club will celebrate its playoffs qualification with a triumph today as they end up coming out on top in the affair.

Pitch Conditions And Toss

Out of all the three venues in the league, this surface has been one where sides have absolutely hated chasing on. The long boundaries paired with the spinners getting purchase in the second half have seen side’s batting first hold a clear advantage to their name.

Weather

With this being an afternoon tie, the temperatures will only further soar as the searing sun bakes the players.

Chasing Side’s Record This Season

Win: 7 Lost: 12

Average First Innings Score

173

Probable Playing 11

Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravi Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande/Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Match Details

Indian Premier League 2020

Match: Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians

Date And Time: 31st October, Saturday- 3:30pm IST

Venue: International Cricket Stadium

Telecast: Star Sports 1,2, Hindi/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Five Quiessential Players

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Wicket-Keeper

From being on the cusp of losing his spot in Mumbai’s batting unit to now emerging as a crucial player for them, Ishan Kishan has rekindled a fast floundering season. He’s taken over the position vacated by Rohit Sharma, making most of the early field restrictions to find the gaps and crunch the ball to the fence.

Quinton de Kock, his counterpart joins up with him while from Delhi will be indulging in the services of Rishabh Pant. He’s throwing his career away with dreary displays with the bat but what he’s doing at the moment is gobbling balls to score runs to see us opt for him.

Batsmen

Two failures for Shikhar Dhawan have meant Delhi have looked half the batting unit they looked previously in the league. The second highest scorer in the league, Dhawan is someone who will be eager to revive both his and his side’s season to see us bring in the opener from the club.

Captain Shreyas Iyer has been off color all across the course of the league but he’s capable of scoring big when he applies himself to the middle. Mumbai see us bring in their man of the match from the previous contest, Suryakumar Yadav who silenced his naysayers with an unbeaten winning knock for his club.

All-Rounders

For a lack of better options in this slot, we’ll be opting for Marcus Stoinis from Delhi. The manner in which the club is using him currently is something we are still trying to work our heads around but his expansive calibre continues to make him an integral player with both bat and ball.

Bowling Order

These two in unison form the most daunting, lethal and exquisite fast bowling unit in the league. We have the league’s finest quicks on display in this fixture, speedsters we just couldn’t leave out any costs today.

We begin with the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult from Mumbai, two players who undoubtedly make for the best fast bowling partnership in IPL 13. Delhi have their own two names to counter the two though in the form of the luscious and resplendent Kagiso Rabada and Andrich Nortje.

Captain And Vice-Captain

MI Bat First: Quinton has piled on the runs when he’s stepped out to bat first to see him be our captain while Suryakumar is our vice-captain.

DD Bat First: Quinton’s ability to clear the ball out of the park sees him captain our side while Dhawan is the vice-captain.

MyTeam11 Team

Ishan, Kock, Pant, Dhawan, Shreyas, Yadav, Stoinis, Bumrah, Nortje, Rabada, Boult

