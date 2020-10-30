DC vs MI Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 51st match of IPL 2020.
The 51st match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in Dubai tomorrow.
Delhi Capitals, who have been at the top of the points table earlier in the season, are currently at the third position with seven wins and five losses in 12 matches so far. On the other hand, defending champions Mumbai Indians continue to be at the top with eight wins and only four losses in their 12 IPL 2020 matches.
Coming on the back of three consecutive losses, Capitals will be desperate to register a victory and seal their playoff berth. The Shreyas Iyer-led team still needs one victory to make it to the playoffs. As far as Mumbai are concerned, a victory will all but guarantee them a spot in the Top two this year.
Shift + ⬅️⬇️➡️
Here is 14 seconds of #SkipperShreyas executing every command 🤩#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/Yd4hrXlNyV
— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 30, 2020
DC vs MI Head to Head Records
Total number of matches played: 25
Matches won by DC: 12
Matches won by MI: 13
Matched played in India: 21 (DC 9, MI 12)
Matches played in UAE: 2 (DC 1, MI 1)
DC average score against MI: 149
MI average score against DC: 165
Most runs for DC: 224 (Lokesh Rahul)
Most runs for MI: 565 (Rohit Sharma)
Most wickets for DC: 8 (Kagiso Rabada)
Most wickets for MI: 11 (Mitchell McClenaghan & Jasprit Bumrah)
Most catches for DC: 5 (Rishabh Pant)
Most catches for MI: 7 (Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard)
The last time Delhi and Mumbai had locked horns against each other was more than a couple of weeks ago in Dubai. Chasing a moderate 163-run target, Indians had sealed the chase in the last over on the back of individual half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav (53) and Rohit Sharma (53).