DC vs MI Head to Head Records

The 51st match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in Dubai tomorrow.

Delhi Capitals, who have been at the top of the points table earlier in the season, are currently at the third position with seven wins and five losses in 12 matches so far. On the other hand, defending champions Mumbai Indians continue to be at the top with eight wins and only four losses in their 12 IPL 2020 matches.

Coming on the back of three consecutive losses, Capitals will be desperate to register a victory and seal their playoff berth. The Shreyas Iyer-led team still needs one victory to make it to the playoffs. As far as Mumbai are concerned, a victory will all but guarantee them a spot in the Top two this year.

DC vs MI Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 25