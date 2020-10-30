DC vs MI Fantasy Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians – 31 October 2020 (Dubai). Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the Playoffs whereas Delhi Capitals can also seal their spot with this win.

Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals are on a losing streak of three continuous games and they need to win one of their remaining two games to qualify for the playoffs. The Capitals are struggling at the moment and the senior players need to respond in order to qualify for the playoffs. This team has some really strong players in their ranks and can defeat any team on their day.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have qualified for the playoffs and a win in this game will ensure their top-2 places in the league table. They are the most stable team of the tournament and they are certainly playing like champions. The likes of Suryakumar & Quinton are taking care of the batting department whereas Bumrah & Boult have been really consistent in bowling.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 in Dubai is 175.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 22; Batting 1st Won: 14; Batting 2nd Won: 8

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel/Tushar Deshpande, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.

Mumbai Indians – Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Sourabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Delhi Capitals – Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, and Marcus Stoinis.

Mumbai Indians – Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kagiso Rabada.

DC vs MI Team Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock (Price 10) and Ishan Kishan (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Both openers of Mumbai Indians are playing really well at the moment. Quinny has been batting really well this season and has scored 392 runs at an average of 39.2 whereas Kishan has also played some really good knocks at this position. Both of them are good options to have on the team.

DC vs MI Team Batsmen

Shikhar Dhawan (Price 10.5) and Shreyas Iyer (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Dhawan is the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament with 471 runs under his belt at an average of 52.33 whereas Shreyas has been one of their consistent batsmen and has been scoring at an average of 35.36. Both of them are brilliant and reliable players.

Suryakumar Yadav (Price 9) will be our batsman from the Mumbai Indians. Surya is one of the most consistent players of the side and has scored at an average of 40.22. He is an asset at the number 3 position and was really good in the last game as well.

DC vs MI Team All-Rounders

Krunal Pandya (Price 8) will be our all-rounder from the Mumbai Indians. Pandya is majorly picked to manage credits in this game. He can pick wickets in his left-arm spin bowling whereas he can hit some shots as well in his batting.

DC vs MI Team Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada (Price 9.5) and Anrich Nortje (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Both the South African players are on fire this season and taken loads of wickets for the Capitals. Rabada is the highest wicket-taker of the season with 23 wickets under his belt whereas Nortje has picked 15 wickets. They are genuine wicket-takers.

Jasprit Bumrah (Price 9.5), Rahul Chahar (Price 8.5), and James Pattinson (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah has 20 scalps under his name this season and has been the best bowler of the side whereas Chahar is leading the spin bowling line-up of the side with 14 wickets. Pattinson, on the other hand, has also picked 11 wickets this season. All three of them are genuine wicket-takers.

[You can pick R Ashwin instead of Rahul Chahar if you want]

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shikhar Dhawan and Quinton de Kock

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer

