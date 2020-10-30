There was a scary moment in Thursday night’s Falcons-Panthers game when Carolina QB Teddy Bridgewater took a hard hit to the neck and head on a sack in the third quarter, a dirty hit that knocked him out of the game for a bit.

Falcons defensive end Charles Harris was rightly thrown out of the game for his dirty and dangerous hit on Bridgewater but the refs should have have thrown out Atlanta’s Dante Fowler, too.

Check out the replay here and see how Fowler swung his leg out and tripped Bridgewater as he ran by. He was called for tripping but that trip led to such a violent hit on Bridgewater.

That trip led to this dangerous hit:

Not good at all.

NFL fans agreed: