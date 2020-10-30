Getty Images



Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for COVID-19, the club announced on Friday. The exam provided a negative result, with Ronaldo returning after recovering for 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation.

The Portuguese international tested positive back on Oct. 13 while on international duty and has been in quarantine in his home in Turin. Juventus had also confirmed American midfielder Weston McKennie tested positive for the virus during that time. McKennie was cleared last week and featured in Juventus’ 2-0 loss to Barcelona on Wednesday.

The self-isolating protocol kept Ronaldo out of Serie A matches against Crotone and Hellas Verona and Juventus’ Champions League group stage fixtures against Dynamo Kiev and Barca.

Ronaldo took a PCR test on Tuesday in an attempt to play at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday night against Barcelona, but despite continuing to be asymptomatic, the test came back positive. The result kept him out of a long-awaited match for soccer faithful hoping to witness perhaps one of the final few Lionel Messi vs. Ronaldo clashes.

Ronaldo’s absence shifted the top line for Juventus with manager Andrea Pirlo slotting Alvaro Morata up top. It was a tough night for the Spanish international as Morata had three goals disallowed in the 2-0 loss, with a goal from Ousmane Dembele and Messi converting a penalty kick.

Juventus currently sits in second place behind Barcelona in the Group G Champions League standings. They will next face Hungarian side Ferencvaros on Wednesday, Nov. 4. You can catch every Champions League match on CBS All Access.