Conor McGregor is apparently set to make his return in the Lightweight division. Both McGregor and Dustin Poirier seemingly revealed the weight class of potential fight on Twitter.

While UFC is yet to make Conor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier official, the fighters are all-out expressive about the potential fight. In lines with that, On Friday, both McGregor and Poirier have seemingly confirmed the weight division of the nearly closed down match deal.

Conor McGregor, who in January 2020, contested in the Welterweight division and hinted to stay in the division, will now apparently make a comeback precisely after 1 year in the Lightweight division.

The Notorious One took to Twitter to inform about the ostensible training development, and wrote– “Fresh out of the McGregor FAST Laboratory today. Full body composition scan complete and the results came back = Lightweight Division incoming.”

Fresh out of the McGregor FAST Laboratory today. Full body composition scan complete and the results came back =

Lightweight Division incoming 👑 pic.twitter.com/4CiZOFkL2H — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 30, 2020

Dustin Poirier Confirms The Weight Class Of The Potential Fight

Following McGregor’s definite/cryptic message, Dustin Poirier also threw light on the same subject while addressing a follower on the micro-blogging website.

Though he didn’t mentioned the name of Conor McGregor, but if it is indeed in relation to the much talked about fight against him, the Diamond has evidently put a full stop to all the speculations regarding the concerned weight class of the targeted bout, by specifying the category of the fight as– 155 LBS.

155LBS https://t.co/Sj6xtVt0Ve — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 30, 2020

So, with both professionals reported to be on the same page, it appears it is only a matter of time before this much anticipated rematch gets on the fight sheet. Moreover, with Khabib Nurmagomedov relinquishing the Lightweight title, there are conjectures of it ultimately becoming the clash for the coveted UFC gold.

