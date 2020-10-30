Saturday will be one of the busiest days of the unusual 2020 college football season so far, with 19 games involving ranked teams on the schedule.

The biggest news of the week is that No. 1 Clemson will be without Heisman Trophy frontrunner Trevor Lawrence, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week. The Tigers will host Boston College on Saturday afternoon, and backup D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to start at quarterback for Clemson.

No. 9 Wisconsin at Nebraska has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.

Here’s a full rundown of the weekend schedule. All betting information via BetMGM. Scroll down to see our best bets of the week.

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. FTW operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Saturday, October 31st
Boston College (4-2) at No. 1 Clemson (6-0)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
Moneyline: Clemson -1429 | Boston College +800
Spread: Clemson -24
Point total: 58.5
FTW best bet: Boston College +24

© Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 Georgia (3-1) at Kentucky (2-3)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: SEC Network
Moneyline: Georgia -910 | Kentucky +600
Spread: Georgia -17.5
Point total: 42.5

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis (3-1) at No. 7 Cincinnati (4-0)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Cincinnati -239 | Memphis +190
Spread: Cincinnati -6.5
Point total: 57.5

© Tim Flores-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State (0-1) at No. 13 Michigan (1-0)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Michigan -5000 | Michigan State +1500
Spread: Michigan -23.5
Point total: 51.5
FTW best bet: Michigan -23.5

© Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 16 Kansas State (4-1) at West Virginia (3-2)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN 2
Moneyline: West Virginia -200 | Kansas State +165
Spread: West Virginia -4.5
Point total: 45.5

© Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

No. 20 Coastal Carolina (5-0) at Georgia State (2-2)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPNU
Moneyline: Coastal Carolina -162 | Georgia State +135
Spread: Coastal Carolina -3.5
Point total: 60.5

© AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

No. 23 Iowa State (3-2) at Kansas (0-5)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Moneyline: Iowa State -5000 | Kansas +1400
Spread: Iowa State -28
Point total: 51.5

© Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 Notre Dame (5-0) at Georgia Tech (2-4)
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
Moneyline: Notre Dame -2000 | Georgia Tech +950
Spread: Notre Dame -20
Point total: 59.5

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

No. 17 Indiana (1-0) at Rutgers (1-0)
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: BIg Ten Network
Betting lines not listed

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Texas (3-2) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (4-0)
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -162 | Texas +135
Spread: Oklahoma State -3.5
Point total: 58.5

© Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

No. 25 Boise State (1-0) at Air Force (1-1)
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS Sports Network
Moneyline: Boise State -625 | Air Force +450
Spread: Boise State -14
Point total: 48.5

© David Becker/Getty Images

Mississippi State (1-3) at No. 2 Alabama (5-0)
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Alabama -5000 | Mississippi State +1400
Spread: Alabama -30.5
Point total: 63.5

© Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) at No. 18 Penn State (0-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
Moneyline: Ohio State -400 | Penn State +310
Spread: Ohio State -11.5
Point total: 64.5
FTW best bet: Ohio State -11.5

© Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas (2-2) at No. 8 Texas A&M (3-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: SEC Network
Moneyline: Texas A&M -435 | Arkansas +335
Spread: Texas A&M -13.5
Point total: 54.5

© Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri (2-2) at No. 10 Florida (2-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: SEC Network Alternate
Moneyline: Florida -455 | Missouri +340
Spread: Florida -13.5
Point total: 61.5

© Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

Navy (3-3) at No. 22 SMU (5-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Moneyline: SMU -500 | Navy +370
Spread: SMU -12.5
Point total: 58.5

© Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports

No. 15 North Carolina (4-1) at Virginia (1-4)
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ACC Network
Moneyline: UNC -264 | Virginia +215
Spread: UNC -7
Point total: 61.5
FTW best bet: UNC -7

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

No. 24 Oklahoma (3-2) at Texas Tech (2-3)
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Oklahoma -527 | Texas Tech +380
Spread: Oklahoma -15.5
Point total: 67.5

© Kyle Phillips/The Norman Transcript via AP

Western Kentucky (2-4) at No. 11 BYU (6-0)
Time: 10:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: BYU -10000 | Western Kentucky +3300
Spread: BYU -30.5
Point total: 51.5

© AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here