Saturday will be one of the busiest days of the unusual 2020 college football season so far, with 19 games involving ranked teams on the schedule.

The biggest news of the week is that No. 1 Clemson will be without Heisman Trophy frontrunner Trevor Lawrence, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week. The Tigers will host Boston College on Saturday afternoon, and backup D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to start at quarterback for Clemson.

No. 9 Wisconsin at Nebraska has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.

Here’s a full rundown of the weekend schedule. All betting information via BetMGM. Scroll down to see our best bets of the week.

Saturday, October 31st

Boston College (4-2) at No. 1 Clemson (6-0)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Moneyline: Clemson -1429 | Boston College +800

Spread: Clemson -24

Point total: 58.5

FTW best bet: Boston College +24

No. 5 Georgia (3-1) at Kentucky (2-3)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: SEC Network

Moneyline: Georgia -910 | Kentucky +600

Spread: Georgia -17.5

Point total: 42.5

Memphis (3-1) at No. 7 Cincinnati (4-0)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: Cincinnati -239 | Memphis +190

Spread: Cincinnati -6.5

Point total: 57.5

Michigan State (0-1) at No. 13 Michigan (1-0)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Michigan -5000 | Michigan State +1500

Spread: Michigan -23.5

Point total: 51.5

FTW best bet: Michigan -23.5

No. 16 Kansas State (4-1) at West Virginia (3-2)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN 2

Moneyline: West Virginia -200 | Kansas State +165

Spread: West Virginia -4.5

Point total: 45.5

No. 20 Coastal Carolina (5-0) at Georgia State (2-2)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPNU

Moneyline: Coastal Carolina -162 | Georgia State +135

Spread: Coastal Carolina -3.5

Point total: 60.5

No. 23 Iowa State (3-2) at Kansas (0-5)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Moneyline: Iowa State -5000 | Kansas +1400

Spread: Iowa State -28

Point total: 51.5

No. 4 Notre Dame (5-0) at Georgia Tech (2-4)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Moneyline: Notre Dame -2000 | Georgia Tech +950

Spread: Notre Dame -20

Point total: 59.5

No. 17 Indiana (1-0) at Rutgers (1-0)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: BIg Ten Network

Betting lines not listed

Texas (3-2) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (4-0)

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -162 | Texas +135

Spread: Oklahoma State -3.5

Point total: 58.5

No. 25 Boise State (1-0) at Air Force (1-1)

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Moneyline: Boise State -625 | Air Force +450

Spread: Boise State -14

Point total: 48.5

Mississippi State (1-3) at No. 2 Alabama (5-0)

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: Alabama -5000 | Mississippi State +1400

Spread: Alabama -30.5

Point total: 63.5

No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) at No. 18 Penn State (0-1)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Moneyline: Ohio State -400 | Penn State +310

Spread: Ohio State -11.5

Point total: 64.5

FTW best bet: Ohio State -11.5

Arkansas (2-2) at No. 8 Texas A&M (3-1)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: SEC Network

Moneyline: Texas A&M -435 | Arkansas +335

Spread: Texas A&M -13.5

Point total: 54.5

Missouri (2-2) at No. 10 Florida (2-1)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: SEC Network Alternate

Moneyline: Florida -455 | Missouri +340

Spread: Florida -13.5

Point total: 61.5

Navy (3-3) at No. 22 SMU (5-1)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Moneyline: SMU -500 | Navy +370

Spread: SMU -12.5

Point total: 58.5

No. 15 North Carolina (4-1) at Virginia (1-4)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Moneyline: UNC -264 | Virginia +215

Spread: UNC -7

Point total: 61.5

FTW best bet: UNC -7

No. 24 Oklahoma (3-2) at Texas Tech (2-3)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Oklahoma -527 | Texas Tech +380

Spread: Oklahoma -15.5

Point total: 67.5

Western Kentucky (2-4) at No. 11 BYU (6-0)

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: BYU -10000 | Western Kentucky +3300

Spread: BYU -30.5

Point total: 51.5

