Saturday will be one of the busiest days of the unusual 2020 college football season so far, with 19 games involving ranked teams on the schedule.
The biggest news of the week is that No. 1 Clemson will be without Heisman Trophy frontrunner Trevor Lawrence, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week. The Tigers will host Boston College on Saturday afternoon, and backup D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to start at quarterback for Clemson.
No. 9 Wisconsin at Nebraska has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.
Here’s a full rundown of the weekend schedule. All betting information via BetMGM. Scroll down to see our best bets of the week.
Saturday, October 31st
Boston College (4-2) at No. 1 Clemson (6-0)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
Moneyline: Clemson -1429 | Boston College +800
Spread: Clemson -24
Point total: 58.5
FTW best bet: Boston College +24
No. 5 Georgia (3-1) at Kentucky (2-3)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: SEC Network
Moneyline: Georgia -910 | Kentucky +600
Spread: Georgia -17.5
Point total: 42.5
Memphis (3-1) at No. 7 Cincinnati (4-0)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Cincinnati -239 | Memphis +190
Spread: Cincinnati -6.5
Point total: 57.5
Michigan State (0-1) at No. 13 Michigan (1-0)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Michigan -5000 | Michigan State +1500
Spread: Michigan -23.5
Point total: 51.5
FTW best bet: Michigan -23.5
No. 16 Kansas State (4-1) at West Virginia (3-2)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN 2
Moneyline: West Virginia -200 | Kansas State +165
Spread: West Virginia -4.5
Point total: 45.5
No. 20 Coastal Carolina (5-0) at Georgia State (2-2)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPNU
Moneyline: Coastal Carolina -162 | Georgia State +135
Spread: Coastal Carolina -3.5
Point total: 60.5
No. 23 Iowa State (3-2) at Kansas (0-5)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Moneyline: Iowa State -5000 | Kansas +1400
Spread: Iowa State -28
Point total: 51.5
No. 4 Notre Dame (5-0) at Georgia Tech (2-4)
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
Moneyline: Notre Dame -2000 | Georgia Tech +950
Spread: Notre Dame -20
Point total: 59.5
No. 17 Indiana (1-0) at Rutgers (1-0)
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: BIg Ten Network
Betting lines not listed
Texas (3-2) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (4-0)
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -162 | Texas +135
Spread: Oklahoma State -3.5
Point total: 58.5
No. 25 Boise State (1-0) at Air Force (1-1)
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS Sports Network
Moneyline: Boise State -625 | Air Force +450
Spread: Boise State -14
Point total: 48.5
Mississippi State (1-3) at No. 2 Alabama (5-0)
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Alabama -5000 | Mississippi State +1400
Spread: Alabama -30.5
Point total: 63.5
No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) at No. 18 Penn State (0-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
Moneyline: Ohio State -400 | Penn State +310
Spread: Ohio State -11.5
Point total: 64.5
FTW best bet: Ohio State -11.5
Arkansas (2-2) at No. 8 Texas A&M (3-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: SEC Network
Moneyline: Texas A&M -435 | Arkansas +335
Spread: Texas A&M -13.5
Point total: 54.5
Missouri (2-2) at No. 10 Florida (2-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: SEC Network Alternate
Moneyline: Florida -455 | Missouri +340
Spread: Florida -13.5
Point total: 61.5
Navy (3-3) at No. 22 SMU (5-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Moneyline: SMU -500 | Navy +370
Spread: SMU -12.5
Point total: 58.5
No. 15 North Carolina (4-1) at Virginia (1-4)
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ACC Network
Moneyline: UNC -264 | Virginia +215
Spread: UNC -7
Point total: 61.5
FTW best bet: UNC -7
No. 24 Oklahoma (3-2) at Texas Tech (2-3)
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Oklahoma -527 | Texas Tech +380
Spread: Oklahoma -15.5
Point total: 67.5
Western Kentucky (2-4) at No. 11 BYU (6-0)
Time: 10:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: BYU -10000 | Western Kentucky +3300
Spread: BYU -30.5
Point total: 51.5
