Chris Gayle angry: The Universe Boss lost his temper for a brief moment after missing his seventh IPL century against Rajasthan Royals.

During the 50th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi, veteran Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle

With Kings XI losing Mandeep Singh (0) to Jofra Archer in the first over itself, Gayle came out to bat against the new ball. The southpaw stitched a 120-run partnership for the second wicket alongside captain Lokesh Rahul (46) to provide a rescue act.

Playing his sixth delivery, Gayle got off the mark with a boundary against Rajasthan Royals pacer Varun Aaron. Having hit a six off Aaron in his second over, Gayle announced himself by hitting a couple of fours and a six against rookie pacer Kartik Tyagi in the fifth over.

When Rajasthan captain Steven Smith introduced spin in the form of Shreyas Gopal in the seventh over, Gayle welcomed the leg-spinner with a towering six over mid-wicket. It was on the third delivery of the 11th over that Gayle hit RR all-rounder Rahul Tewatia for a six to complete his third half-century of this season.

With Rahul not finding the boundaries as frequently, it was Gayle whose experience ensured that Punjab move towards a competitive score. Despite upping the ante in the business end of the innings, Gayle failed to register his seventh IPL century.

It was on the fourth ball of the last over that Archer bowled Gayle to end an emphatic innings. Having scored 99 (63) with the help of six fours and eight sixes, the 41-year year old player lost his cool for missing a century but soon shook his hand with the bowler.

How Twitterati reacted:

worth keeping in mind that gayle is doing this while not batting at his preferred spot where he’s had most of his success. the guy is freak #KXIPvRR #IPL2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 30, 2020

One thousand sixes! The greatest. @henrygayle. The fire still burns bright. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 30, 2020

1000 sixes for Chris Gayle in T20 cricket..

next..

690 – Kieron Pollard

485 – Brendon McCullum

467 – Shane Watson

447 – Andre Russell

417 – AB de Villiers#KXIPvsRR#RRvsKXIP#IPL2020#Dream11IPL2020 #IPL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 30, 2020

