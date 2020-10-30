WARNING: DO NOT READ UNTIL YOU HAVE WATCHED THE SEASON 2 PREMIERE OF THE MANDALORIAN. LOTS OF SPOILERS AHEAD!

Ready?

OK.

Season 2, Episode 1 of The Mandalorian dropped on Friday on Disney+, and we got the answer to a question we had from the first run of the awesome Star Wars series: Was Boba Fett REALLY coming back in the show after we saw an armored character who sounded a lot like the bounty hunter appear on Tatooine in Season 1?

Thanks to a cameo at the end of the ep, “The Marshal,” it was a little complicated.

Let’s start with the answer: our hero Mando travels to Tatooine to find fellow Mandalorians, and he’s heard there’s one in a far-flung settlement on the planet. He discovers everyone was talking about the marshal of the town, Cobb Vanth (played by Timothy Olyphant), who is wearing … Boba Fett’s armor. How did he end up with it? Well, when he escaped his settlement that was under attack, he was saved by some Jawas, who traded him the armor for some valuable crystals.

But how did the Jawas end up with it? My guess: when Fett went into the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi, perhaps the Jawas went in there or somehow used some magnets to get it out.

That leads up to another question: is Boba Fett, sans armor, alive?

The final shot of the episode gave us a big clue. A shot of a bald man watching over the action is shown. That man is played by Temuera Morrison, who just happened to play Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones … and we know Boba Fett was cloned from Jango.

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA! BOBA FETT IS ALIVE! So cool. Can’t wait to see how this plays out.