31 years after becoming a PGA Tour member for the first time, veteran golfer Fred Funk made history on Friday at the Bermuda Championship on Friday, and joined an elite group of legends who have made the cut at a PGA Tour event at the age of 64 or older.

Funk is playing in the event on a sponsor exemption and got to spend the first two days in a group with his son, Taylor Funk. The 64-year-old shot 69-72 to easily make the cut by two strokes, and beat his son by 13 strokes over two rounds. Funk is at 1-under par for the tournament, just seven strokes behind leaders Ryan Armour (age: 44) and Wyndham Clark (26). Funk capped off his round on Friday with a chip in.

Before Funk made the cut this week, only Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson had ever made the cut on the PGA Tour at 64 or older.