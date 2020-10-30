WARNING: THERE ARE THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 SPOILERS AHEAD!

Welcome to our first edition of this post, which we’re going to do every week after each episode of The Mandaorian. It’s really the most important stuff from those chapters: the Baby Yoda moments and memes that sprout out of The Child appearing on the Disney+ series.

We saw some cute and funny moments from the premiere, Chapter 9: “The Marshal,” in which our hero travels back to Tatooine to seek out a fellow Mandalorian who turns out not to be one.

Baby Yoda didn’t have a ton of big moments, but we got our fill. Here’s what we saw:

Baby Yoda loves speeder bikes

WHEEEEEEEEEEE!

Baby Yoda in a sack

Baby Yoda in a jug

When there was an earthquake that turned out to be a Krayt dragon rumbling through town, Baby Yoda hid.

Baby Yoda closes his pod

This was already a meme thanks to the trailer.