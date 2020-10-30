This year has been like any other due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and that includes the sports season. When the pandemic hit in March, sporting events around the world were canceled or postponed. Some leagues and tournaments were forced to cancel, others paused with the hope of restarting, but all had to adjust in some way.

As the world continues to navigate the pandemic, many sports leagues that paused in March have since created a plan to restart found a safe way to carry out their season. For instance, the NBA and NHL had “bubbles” for players to live in. In other sports, fans are not permitted at many events and new health protocols have been put in place.

Stay up to date with what games are on by checking out our daily schedule of sporting events.

Today’s sporting events:

Friday, October 30

CFB:

Minnesota vs. Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Hawaii vs. Wyoming, 9::45 p.m.

Saturday, October 31

CFB:

No. 5 Georgia vs. Kentucky, 12 p.m.

Michigan State vs. No. 13 Michigan, 12 p.m.

No. 23 Iowa State vs. Kansas, 12 p.m.

Memphis vs. No. 7 Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

No. 16 Kansas State vs. West Virginia, 12 p.m.

No. 20 Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State, 12 p.m.

Boston College vs. No. 1 Clemson, 12 p.m.

No. 4 Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

No. 17 Indiana vs. Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Texas vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State, 4 p.m.

No. 25 Boise State vs. Air Force, 6 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. No. 2 Alabama, 7 p.m.

Navy vs. No. 22 SMU, 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 18 Penn State, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri vs. No. 10 Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas vs. No. 8 Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

No. 24 Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

No. 15 North Carolina vs. Virginia, 8 p.m.

Western Kentucky vs. No. 11 BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Sunday, November 1

NFL:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m.

New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m.

Here’s an overall look at the current 2020 sports calendar

Breeders’ Cup: November 6 – 7, 2020

The 2020 Breeders’ Cup will be held in front of fans when it returns to Keeneland Association In in Lexington, Kentucky.

Masters: November 12 – 15, 2020

The Masters were moved to November, meaning there could be two Masters in five months.

NBA Draft: November 18, 2020

The draft has moved multiple times due to the length of the playoffs, but the final date has been set.

U.S. Women’s Open: December 10 – 13, 2020

The USGA rescheduled the U.S. Women’s Open from the original June 4-7 date. It will be played over two courses due to less daylight in December.

2020 Summer Olympics: Summer 2021

The 2020 Summer Olympics were moved to 2021, but could still look a lot different when they are played. The IOC could decide to limit fans or have no fans at all at the games for health reasons.