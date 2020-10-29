The Los Angeles Dodgers exorcized some championship demons by winning the World Series on Tuesday night. In beating the Tampa Bay Rays, the Dodgers broke a 32-year World Series drought.

While 32 years is certainly a long time between championships, it actually doesn’t come close to some of the top championship droughts in Major League Baseball. There are 11 different teams that have gone 30 or more years without winning a World Series title — and that includes some teams that have never won one.

Here’s a look at the teams that have at least a 30-year championship drought:

Last postseason appearance: 2020

The Indians have World Series titles in 1920 and 1948, but their drought is the largest in MLB by a solid margin. Cleveland has made it to the World Series four times since then, including in 2016 when they lost in seven games to the Chicago Cubs.

Last postseason appearance: 2016

The Rangers are one of six MLB teams that have yet to win a World Series. The franchise went to back-to-back World Series in 2010 and 2011, but haven’t won a postseason series since. The team has had a losing record in each of the last four seasons.

Last postseason appearance: 2020

The Brewers have never won a World Series and haven’t been in the World Series since 1982. Milwaukee has also only been to the postseason in five of the last 20 seasons, but advanced to the NLCS in two of those campaigns.



Last postseason appearance: 2020

The Padres haven’t won a World Series in the franchise’s history and have only made the playoffs once in the last 14 seasons. The franchise only has reached the World Series on two occasions in 1984 and 1998. However, San Diego did qualify for the postseason in 2020 and made a huge splash at the trade deadline by acquiring star pitcher Mike Clevinger. They are trending upwards.

Last postseason appearance: 2001

They’ve had some great teams over the year, but Mariners have never been to the World Series. They even failed to make it to the end of the playoffs during the 2001 season after winning a record 116 games. They lost in the ALCS to the New York Yankees that year. Since that series, the team has missed the playoffs in 19 consecutive seasons.

Last postseason appearance: 2015

The Pirates have five World Series titles to their credit, but haven’t won baseball’s biggest crown since 1979. Since winning that World Series , postseason success has escaped Pittsburgh — to say the least. This is a franchise that has only reached the playoffs six times since 1980.

Last postseason appearance: 2016

The Orioles have three titles, but haven’t won a World Series since 1983. Baltimore also has only been to the postseason three times since the 1998 season.

Last postseason appearance: 2015

Throughout their franchise’s history, the Tigers have won four World Series. The last title came in 1984 when they defeated the San Diego Padres. Detroit reached the World Series in 2006 and 2012, but lost on both occasions.

Last postseason appearance: 2016

The Mets have won the World Series on two occasions: 1969 and 1986. New York has been to the World Series twice since that 1986 title, but fell short both times — once to the Yankees in 2000 and most recently to the Kansas City Royals in 2015.

Last postseason appearance: 2016

The Athletics have won nine World Series titles during their franchise’s history. But only four of those were won after the team relocated from Philadelphia in 1954. The Athletics last won a World Series in 1989 and have only made it past the ALDS on one occasion since that title.

Last postseason appearance: 2020

The Reds last won the World Series in 1990 as they defeated the Oakland Athletics in four games. Cincinnati was a dominant force in the 1970s, when they were known as the “Big Red Machine,” and won two title during that decade. Since the 1996 season, the Reds have only been postseason bound four times.