After what felt like a never-ending race at Texas Motor Speedway finally concluded three days after it started, there’s only one more race left before the NASCAR Cup Series championship field is set.

Kyle Busch won the Texas race Wednesday night, but he’s not among the eight remaining playoff drivers, so this race didn’t help lock anyone into the final Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway in November. So the playoff drivers have Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway to either win and automatically advance to the final four or to earn enough points to be among the top-4 drivers in the standings.

After Texas and going into the final elimination race of the playoffs, here’s what the field looks like as drivers prepare for Martinsville:

1. Joey Logano — 1 win

So far, Joey Logano is the only playoff driver to win a race in the Round of 8, and his win guarantees his spot in the final Championship 4.

2. Kevin Harvick — +42 points above the cutoff

3. Denny Hamlin — +27 points above the cutoff

4. Brad Keselowski — +25 points above the cutoff

5. Chase Elliott — -25 points below the cutoff

6. Alex Bowman — -25 points below the cutoff

7. Martin Truex Jr. — -36 points below the cutoff

8. Kurt Busch — -81 points below the cutoff

